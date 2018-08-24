Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

And the deplorable cookie continues to crumble, as the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization has been given immunity for information into hush money payments made to two former Playboy Playmates who claim to have had affairs with the president of people who eat roadkill.



According to the Wall Street Journal, Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by federal prosecutors in exchange for any intel he can provide about Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

While no one, including the Trump Organization, the U.S. attorneys office or Weisselberg returned the Journal’s request for comment, a former Trump Organization employee told CNN that this was the “ultimate nightmare scenario for Trump” because Weisselberg knows “anything and everything” about the Trump Organization finances.

“Allen knows where all the financial bodies are buried. Allen knows every deal, he knows every dealership, he knows every sale, anything and everything that’s been done—he knows every membership. Anything you can think of,” the person who didn’t want to be named told CNN.



On Thursday, the CEO and publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker, was also given immunity in exchange for his cooperation in Cohen’s case. Cohen reportedly paid the National Enquirer to “catch and kill” a story from one of the women who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

Cohen had already plead guilty on Tuesday to eight criminal counts. More importantly, he started the process of tightening the vise around the Trump administration’s neck, by implicating the president in court.

While Cohen didn’t name the president directly, he did note that he made payments “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” to keep information that could’ve harmed Trump’s run for the White House in 2016 from becoming public.