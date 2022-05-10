There really aren’t enough words that can be said about the impact and legacy left by Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author and essayist Toni Morrison. Her novels and speeches have left an indelible mark for writers and non-writers alike, which is why it’s exciting to report that her second novel, Sula, will be getting the limited series treatment at HBO.

Created, written and executive produced by poet and TV writer Shannon M. Houston and based off the acclaimed book, Sula will tell the tale of “two Black heroines from their close-knit childhood in a small Ohio neighborhood called The Bottom, through their sharply divergent paths of womanhood. Nel Wright has chosen to marry, raise a family and become a pillar of the Black community. Sula Peace has rejected the life Nel has embraced, escaping from The Bottom, submerging herself in city life, and coming into her own as a woman more intellectually and sexually free than anyone around her. Eventually, Sula and Nel must face the consequences of their choices, and their complicated bond. Along with a mysterious third man named Shadrack, they create an unforgettable portrait of a strange American community, and the relationships, tragedies and triumphs that define it,” according to Deadline.

The forthcoming series will be produced under Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures film and TV production banner under its first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO. Houston has an overall deal with HBO as well. Allain made history in 2020 as the first Black woman to ever produce the Oscars. For her work on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, Houston was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series at the 2020 Primetime Emmys.

There’s no word yet on a potential premiere date for Sula.