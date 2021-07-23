'Tone it Down, Bitch. You're Going to Get Yourself Murdered' and Other Threatening Messages Sent to Rep. Cori Bush

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) put racists on notice that she’s not going to be intimated by threats, misspellings, or heavy use of the N-word to stop her from doing her job.



On Thursday, Bush had time and decided to share some of the endearing messages she’s received from her haters, which primarily appear to be Anglo-Saxon Christian men. I have no way of knowing this for a fact, but I do know that mostly Anglo-Saxon Christian men have time to craft out sternly worded emails as Karens generally wait to confront people inside the Piggly Wiggly.

“Tone it down, bitch,” one person said. “You’re going to get yourself murdered if you keep running off that big old gorilla mouth.”

“Instead of police reform, how about Nigger reform,” the message added. “As they say in the country, ‘The only good nigger is a dead nigger.”

I wish one of these surely not Anglo-Saxon Christian men could explain what nigger reform would look like? Like what would the policy entail? I swear these stiff postured M idwesterners don’t think their gutless hatred through. Who would push this agenda in Congress? Wait, don’t answer that. Anyway the keystroke klan is what happens when grown white men don’t sign a lease to get out of their grandmother’s attic.

RawStory notes that the threats on Bush’s life picked up after the Missouri representative noted that she had no interest in celebrating July 4th holiday which celebrates “freedom for white people.”

Big facts.

Another racist who somehow found time in-between playing video games in his mee-maw’s basement to type out a hate crime noted that Bush would “burn slow and hang high.”

Below are a few more of the threats that surely did not come from Anglo-Saxon Christian cisgender hunting mouth- breathers who we now know for a fact don’t use washcloths when taking a shower.

