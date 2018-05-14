Photo: Joshua Blanchard (Getty Images for Politicon)

Dear Racist White People: When are you going to stop putting your chalky-ass feet in your mouth? When are you going to stop looking like fools in the name of upholding some type of white nationalism that you yourself may not even qualify for based on the required purity tests?

And when, oh when, are y’all going to stop letting neo-Nazi Barbie be the face of your movement?

That’s right. Your favorite perky blond white supremacist is at it again; this time making some callous remarks about immigrants that could very well apply to the colonizers from which she descended.

It all started last week when NPR released a transcript of an interview with White House chief of staff—and former Homeland Security secretary—John Kelly. During the interview, Kelly made the questionable argument that people who come into the United States undocumented lack education and are not capable of assimilating into “our modern society.”

Kelly was asked if he was in favor of mothers being arrested, separated from their children and being criminally prosecuted for entering the country without proper documentation. Kelly responded as follows:

Let me step back and tell you that the vast majority of the people that move illegally into the United States are not bad people. They’re not criminals. They’re not MS-13. Some of them are not. But they’re also not people that would easily assimilate into the United States into our modern society. They’re overwhelmingly rural people in the countries they come from—fourth-, fifth-, sixth-grade educations are kind of the norm. They don’t speak English, obviously that’s a big thing. They don’t speak English. They don’t integrate well, they don’t have skills. They’re not bad people. They’re coming here for a reason. And I sympathize with the reason. But the laws are the laws. But a big name of the game is deterrence.

Quite a bold statement to be made by someone who himself is descended from immigrants who did not speak English when they got to this country. How easily did they assimilate?

Kelly further stuck his foot in it when he was asked if it was cruel and heartless to take a mother away from her children.

“The children will be taken care of—put into foster care or whatever,” Kelly said.

Hm. Foster care. Or whatever. OK.

Kelly came under fire for his remarks, so, of course, Malibu Leni Riefenstahl came to his rescue Saturday during a segment of Fox News.

“Well, these people need to understand that it’s a privilege to be an American, and it’s a privilege that you work toward—it’s not a right,” Lahren said. “You don’t just come into this country with low skills, low education, not understanding the language, and come into our country because someone says it makes them feel nice. That’s not what this country is based on. We are based on the rule of law, and we believe in bringing the best people into this country to make it even better. We don’t believe in importing poverty. Trust me—I live in California. We have enough poverty. We have enough issues. We don’t need any more.”

I would like for someone to explain to me just what Tammy Lasagna is doing to make our country a better place. Explain it to me like I’m 5 years old, because I don’t get it.

German journalist and genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn did some digging into Lahren’s ancestry and found that she, like Kelly, descended from non-English-speaking immigrants from Germany and Norway.

Mendelsohn, who created the hashtag #resistancegenealogy, shared her findings on Twitter.

It’s funny how two people who descended from immigrants want to tell other immigrants that they are not worthy of the same opportunities for success that Kelly’s and Lahren’s ancestors benefited from.

That’s some white-ass hypocrisy right now. Entitled, privileged white hypocrisy.