Tokyo Toni’s Shocking Statement That Brought the FBI to Her Door

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Tokyo Toni (L) and Blac Chyna attend “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP” Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)

Tokyo Toni just hopped on her social to share that she had an interesting visitor, and let’s say…this wasn’t a friendly visit. The controversial reality star posted a video of herself being questioned by the FBI about her recent comments about her daughter, Blac Chyna, and you won’t believe what she said. If it ain’t one thing with her, it’s for damn sure another.

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Just as we thought Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni had resolved their feud from the public lifted prayers, we were sadly mistaken. The mother and daughter have spent years in the public eye due to their troublesome relationship. While Blac Chyna rose to fame as a model and reality TV star, Toni gained her platform for her volatile social media presence. On Tuesday (Apr. 7), a new video surfaced of federal agents appearing at Toni’s door, refocusing attention on their family drama.

To be clear, the FBI wasn’t tipped off by an outside source. In fact, it was several of Toni’s violent social media rants that triggered the visit. Blogger Antoine Edwards shared clips in his YouTube video of Toni making threats to her daughter. In one clip, she threatened to “Marvin Gaye” her daughter.

“If she walked through that door,” Toni shared in the video. “I would Marvin Gaye that b***h. I would Marvin Gaye her. And deal with whatever I’ve got to deal with. That’s how much I hate her.” She continued to speak in rage about how she would “watch her bleed out.” For context, here’s a brief history lesson: In 1984, musical soul singer Marvin Gaye was tragically murdered by his father following a heated argument – so the reference is completely chilling.

So when the FBI caught wind of the threats, they came knocking on her door. After entering her home, Toni pushed the record button to capture the conversation. “Give me a back story, dumbass,” Toni said to one of the agents. When the agent began to explain that the bureau was investigating claims that she was threatening her daughter, Toni shut those claims down with an explanation that only makes sense to Toni.

“I didn’t threaten,” she responded. “I said I would Marvin Gaye her ass and I would do demon time on the floor.” She explained that during their last encounter, White was dancing to Chaka Khan, and Hunter was dancing to Marvin Gaye, claiming the whole thing was just a misunderstanding taken out of context.

Not that it gets better, but Toni pivoted to the spiritual warfare narrative she has said her daughter is currently experiencing. “I don’t even talk– she’s demonic and weird and all that sh*t… Listen, she is very demonic. I told the girl, you did not get baptized. He did it wrong,” Toni told the officer, effectively dismissing White’s publicized 2023 baptism and sobriety journey.

The FBI pulled up at Tokyo Toni's home to question her over the death threats she made against her daughter Blac Chyna — and she denied it.



She is accusing bloggers of 'ltwisting her words.' pic.twitter.com/FE7pdpXrKD — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 7, 2026

When asked if the post was fake or hacked, the former “Aunt-Tea” podcast co-host stood ten toes down, “No. They didn’t put a fake post.”

This isn’t the first time Hunter and White have given the public a front-row seat to their family feud. From the premiere of “The Real Blac Chyna” in 2018, Toni sent shots towards White, calling her daughter a “mistake” or a “statuatory rape baby,” during a filmed intervention. Another not-so-great highlight? We reported that back in 2022, while White was in the midst of a high-stakes legal battle with the Kardashians, Toni managed to get herself banned from the courtroom after threatening the judge on Instagram Live. *deep Negro spiritual sigh*

All of this wahala comes at a time when White has been working overtime to clear her once salacious image. Since 2023, White has dissolved her fillers, removed her Baphomet tattoos, and has been living the quiet life.

But as the internet proved, the public isn’t buying Toni’s story. Viewers of the viral video flooded the comment sections with their thoughts.

On X, one user wrote: “These people baffle me. How can a mother make death threats against her own flesh and blood??? To what end???

These people baffle me, how can a mother make death threats against her own flesh and blood??? To what end??? — ♫ Chelsey🌹 (@blossomfentyy) April 7, 2026

Another user responded, “Well for 1 she’s not a mother.” Yikes!

And a third posted: “The feds are always watching, y’all need to watch what yall say👀. But she needed that tbh.”

The feds always watchin, yall need to watch what yall say👀. But she needed that tbh — Sunshine (@Sunshine0hev) April 7, 2026

As of now, Blac Chyna has not released a statement regarding the alleged threats.