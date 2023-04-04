Toddler’s Body Found in Jaws of an Alligator, Police Say It Wasn’t an Accident

A toddler who went missing was found dead by Florida police in the mouth of an alligator last week. According to CNN, his father is not only the prime suspect in his death but also in the brutal murder of the boy’s mom.

What began as a simple birthday celebration ended in a heinous crime against humanity.

Pashun Jeffrey, 20, invited family over to celebrate Thomas Mosley’s 21st birthday, reports say. The following day, Jeffrey’s family tried to call her but received no response. Meanwhile, that night, Mosl ey admitted himself to the hospital for a variety of lacerations to his hands and arms. Police say they were consistent with knife injuries.

The very next day, Jeffrey’s family went to the apartment and h er two-year-old son, Taylen, who was last seen with her, was also nowhere to be found. Police issued an Amber Alert following the discovery of her death asking for help locating him.

Police say Mosley was arrested in Jeffrey’s killing after finding his bloody fingerprints and shoe prints inside the house. Authorities then used dive teams and drones to search the area around the apartment and the nearby lake for the boy. Finally, they found him, but under disturbing and unexpected circumstances.

Read more from Fox 35 Orlando:

“We are sorry it has had to end this way,” Holloway said during a Friday night news conference. Officers searching for the toddler at a lake a few miles from the apartment complex noticed an alligator “with an object in its mouth” that they quickly realized was a child’s body, Holloway said. They fired shots at the reptile, which dropped the body. “We were able to retrieve Taylen’s body intact,” the chief said. The alligator was euthanized. Police have not revealed how Taylen Mosley was killed or whether the alligator played any role in that.

Mosley refused to speak to detectives but confessed to throwing two-year-old his son into the lake where the alligator found him. He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder.

A spokesperson for the Sixth Judicial Circuit Public Defender told CNN they are taking these allegations seriously and gathering information about their client’s “mental state.”