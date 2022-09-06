If you’re like me, and have been a fan of heartthrob Jason Momoa since he was Ronon on Stargate: Atlantis, you can’t imagine a world where he doesn’t have his long, flowing hair. Well, we’re officially living in that world now .



Much like his superhero alter ego, the actor is known for being a fierce environmentalist— and now he’s truly proving his loyalty to the cause by cutting his signature locks. The Aquaman actor posted a video on Instagram where he shaved off his hair to protest the continued proliferation of single-use plastics.

The caption reads: “Heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.”

Advertisement

As a fan, I admit I’m sad to see his hair go. However, as someone who lives on a planet stuck in a climate emergency, I applaud his commitment to the environment. I do have one question: How exactly does cutting his hair help the fight against single-use plastics? Is he just hoping that this act will bring attention to the cause? Or was this a situation where he planned to shave his head and decided to use it to show support? Either way, it’s a noteworthy sacrifice that brings attention to an important cause.

I assume Momoa has finished filming his upcoming projects. We were all excited to see him return as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but Warner Bros. Discovery recently pushed back the film’s release to December 25, 2023. Many visual effects companies are still experiencing post-pandemic delays as they try to catch up on backlogged projects.

G/O Media may get a commission Exfoliate and Hydrate The Handmade Soap Company Summer skincare

Their Art Deco sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin, and solid body butters, like the grapefruit and May Chang bar with shea butter, smooth everything out. Buy at The Handmade Soap Company Use the promo code AFFIL20 Advertisement

The Dune star is also set to appear in Fast X, the newest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise. Momoa plays the movie’s villain, which is a change of pace for the Slumberland actor.

“I get to be the bad guy finally,” he told Variety. “I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

Advertisement

Momoa’s AppleTV+ series See is currently streaming its third and final season.