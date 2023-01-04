TLC's Chilli Is Dating Matthew Lawrence And We're Here For It

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In a 2023 plot twist that absolutely no one saw coming, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are dating. Chilli’s rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed the news to People. The TLC singer, 51, and Joey Lawrence’s little brother, 42, spent Thanksgiving together in Atlanta.

Apparently, Matthew met the star’s family. “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan told the publication. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Over the New Year’s weekend, the couple went Instagram official by dancing in matching holiday pajamas in an ode to A-ha’s “Take On Me” music video. Comments under the post included one from Lawrence’s former “Boy Meets World” co-star Danielle Fishel stating: “This makes me very happy!!”

Another commenter remarked: “This is the most 90s thing ever and I love it.” Chilli has famously dated Dallas Austin (with whom she shares 25-year-old son Tron) and Usher, while Lawrence divorced his ex Cheryl Burke just last year. Burke released a statement addressing the split:

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”



Burke, 38, married Lawrence in May 2019 but filed for divorce in February 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. In any case, congratulations to the new couple!