We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Audiences at a Wisconsin Christmas concert performance from the “Godmother of Soul” a.k.a. the one and only Patti LaBelle got an unfortunate scare over the weekend after they all were forced to evacuate the building over reports of a bomb threat.



Per The Guardian, the legendary singer was just two songs in at Riverside Theatre in Milwaukeeon Saturday before security guards came onstage in an effort to evacuate her from the premises. As the lights began to go dim, a confused crowd watched on before they were ordered to leave the building as well.

“Hold up! Wait!” LaBelle can be heard saying in a video posted online by a concertgoer.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Milwaukee police captain Warren Allen Jr. revealed that K9 units searched the theatre and found that there were no explosive devices nor was there a credible threat to the public. The captain also said that the investigation was “fluid and ongoing.”

G/O Media may get a commission 50% Off Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush Smile

This electric toothbrush uses artificial intelligence to learn your brushing style and support you as best as it can, and lets you know any areas you’re missing. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

Labelle was there performing a medley of Christmas hits. It seems she’s been in the holiday spirit a lot, as she recently starred in A New Orleans Noel on Lifetime, as previously reported by The Root.

Starring the iconic singer, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, and Brad James, the aforementioned movie tells the story of Grace Hill ( Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (James) who could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (LaBelle)—a New Orleans praline icon—the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…and butting heads over more than just architecture.

Advertisement

When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas. And when Grace is offered a new job far away from New Orleans, she’ll have to decide if she’ll leave or follow her heart.

The movie is available to watch now on Lifetime.