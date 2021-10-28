All aboard, good people!

It’s almost time to come along and ride on the fantastic voyage that is the 2021 Soul Train Awards!

Per a press release sent to The Root, in honor of Soul Train’s 50th anniversary, this year’s ceremony will be held at the legendary Apollo Theater for the very first time in the awards 33-year history. It will also see the return of Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold as hosts for the evening. The Soul Train Awards, which recognizes the best in soul, R&B, and hip-hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists, is set to feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable moments, performances and appearances—though details on nominees and who exactly will be taking the stage have yet to be released.

Speaking on the milestone moment, Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes explained:

“The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely. The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof. This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the Soul Train Awards.”

“Producing and hosting the Soul Train Awards for the last three years with my childhood friend has truly been one of the high points of my life,” said co-host Tisha Campbell. “Yet, upon hearing Tichina and I would be filming at the World Famous Apollo this year, we literally lost our minds with excitement. It is already an extreme honor to be synonymous with Don Cornelius’s legacy, and now, to also walk in the footsteps of the multitude of African-American talent that graced the Apollo stage is mind-blowing to both of us!”

Added Arnold: “Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic Soul Train Awards at the Apollo is truly a childhood dream come true. I’m honored to stand beside Tisha and take our place in history hosting and creatively producing such an iconic show.”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, only on BET and BETHer.