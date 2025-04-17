Tina Knowles, Beyoncé Mama, Just Posted A Bunch of Heart-melting Videos Of Her and Blue Ivy

Whether it’s going to church, eating a favorite dish or hearing some spot-on words of wisdom, if you grew up with a Black grandma, you undoubtedly have special memories that will stay with you forever. This week, one of the most famous grandmothers, Tina Knowles, gave her Instagram followers a closer look at the special bond she shares with her eldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy. The collection of videos entitled “70 seconds of Blue Ivy and Mama Tina” shows the pair together over the years – from a young Blue Ivy “scolding” her grandmother for recording a video while the two were at the ballet to a now-teenage Blue helping her grandma dye her eyebrows “because they have little grey strands in them.”

Fashion Designer B Michael Has Dressed Beyoncé, Brandy & Cicely Tyson & He Owes His Success To His Foremothers CC Share Subtitles Off

English B Michael Has Dressed Beyoncé & Cicely Tyson & He Owes His Success To His Foremothers | My Family Story

“This is so cute, someone made a compilation video of a lot of the moments with my Blue Blue❤️,” Knowles captioned her post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Because fans love to soak up as much as they can about this famous family, the video has already received over 55,000 likes and plenty of comments from people who love to see Blue and Mama Tina making memories together. Some commenters commended Knowles for protecting young Blue’s privacy in the videos.

Advertisement

“What I love most about this is that Blue’s face isn’t all over and through the videos. Ms. Tina is a class act, protecting her babies while including them. 💙💙,” wrote someone in the comments.

Watching the video made another commenter recall her own relationship with her grandmother, adding that seeing the Carters up close up and personal makes her appreciate them even more.

Advertisement

“My grandmother is my first best friend. I love this family y’all,” they wrote.

Knowles even got the ultimate compliment from actress Holly Robinson Peete.

“Best Grandma EVER,” she wrote in the comments.