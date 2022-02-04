Timberland is launching a new “From the Root” campaign for Black History Month to celebrate Black creatives. The campaign is focused on cultural unity and connections with nature as they bring together a collection of designers, craftsmen and storytellers to celebrate the month and amplify Black voices, per Timberland’s press release.



To continue Timberland’s initiative for strong community building, this campaign will create an inclusive environment for Black creatives and entrepreneurs. Timberland says he aims to show the ways Black culture and style have influenced the brand and honor our contributions.



“Timberland has an evergreen connection with Hip Hop and Black culture. From the craftsmanship, the design and the rugged individualism and spirit of adventure; the streets adopted this brand early and never looked back. Timberland understands the invaluable nature of this organic relationship,” said Chief Creative and Executive Director Dabo Che.

From Timberland via Press Release:

Led by the Black-owned and women-led advertising shop CHÉ Creative, From the Root called on the collaboration of Director Dalia Dias, Executive Producer DAPS from production powerhouse CR8TIVE ROW, Author and Narrator Jahleel Coleman and his agency 13th & Create, Wardrobe Stylist AmiraaVee and a host of other Black and Brown creative talents behind the scenes. At the center of it all is an anthem film – an emotional ode to the Black community prosed in a poem that connects generations of family in the scenic backdrop of Philadelphia, perfectly poised for the celebration of Blackness in nature.

Timberland is donating $125,000 to five non-profit organizations handpicked for their dedication to uplifting Black communities in nature, via the Timberland website. The Virgil Abloh ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund, Greening Youth Foundation, Urban Creators, The Gray Matter Experience and Soul Trak are being acknowledged for their work in representing Black people in outdoor brands and athletic activities.

“From the Root” aims to connect Black talent across the diaspora and remind the Black community of their potential when they strengthen their bonds to their lineage.

“Black culture is rich in history and heritage, and when we explore the far-reaching effects of its impact on the world, we can truly appreciate how it all traces back to a legacy of self-expression and identity,” said Che.