On Sunday Tiger Woods secured his fifth Masters and 15th major title in what’s being called one of the greatest comeback stories in sports history.



The news is a sweet (if not shocking) ending to a rough journey. While suffering through intense back problems that affected his golfing, by 2014 Woods had slipped in ranking to outside the top 1,000; he was a far cry from championship status. Woods then fell into a depression, admitting to CNN that he’d struggled with everyday tasks such as getting out of bed, or taking his kids to school. He thought his career was over.

By May 2017 it seemed Tiger Woods had hit rock bottom; he was arrested after being found asleep at the wheel of his car at the side of a road in Palm Beach, Florida. Test results showed five different drugs in his system; Woods claimed they were all prescription painkillers for his back injuries. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was put on a diversion program.

Determined to get his life and career back on track, Woods flew to England to see a renowned specialist before deciding on career-saving spine fusion operation in 2017 here in the States. The surgery was a success and Woods began an impressive comeback season last year with his first win in five years. On Sunday the 43-year-old won by one shot at Augusta. This is his first major title in 11 years and first Masters win since 2005.

This victory puts the former world No.1 just three majors behind the all-time record of Jack Nicklaus. CNN reports:

“It’s overwhelming just because of what has transpired,” Woods said in the Green Jacket ceremony in the Butler Cabin. “Last year I was very lucky to be playing again. At the previous Champions Dinner I was really struggling and missed a couple of years of not playing this great tournament and now I’m the champion. Twenty two years between wins, it’s a long time and it’s unreal for me to experience this. My Mom was here, she was there in 1997 as well. I’m just so happy and excited and I’m at a loss for words.”

Congratulations goes out to Tiger Woods and his epic comeback.



