Tiffany Haddish Defends Blueface for Making It Rain on Homeless on Skid Row in L.A.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Oh Tiffany Haddish.

She’s riding a wave as a mainstream media darling with a white-hot Hollywood career that’s showing no signs of slowing down.

But The Last Black Unicorn author can’t avoid controversy.

Haddish has come to the defense of trash rap idol Blueface — who was lambasted on social media for making it rain as he threw money in the air for Christmas on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

Last week, the Thotiana rapper stood on top of a black SUV last.

with several bags full of cash and threw the bills into the air to a frenzied crowd below.

And of course, it was recorded.



And of course he posted it on social media, commenting: “The season of giving.”

The attention-grabby stunt scene made traffic stand still as people jumped out of their vehicles to make a mad dash for the cash.

Skid Row is a homeless area in downtown L.A.

There’s even a song about it from Little Shop of Horrors that Tichina Arold, Tisha Campbell and Michelle Weeks peed all over in the 1986 movie musical.

The Girls Trip breakout star, who has successfully crafted a narrative about living in her car, can relate to homelessness.

“To those people who say it’s dehumanizing, and it’s degrading obviously haven’t lived in the hood,” the Emmy Award winner told TMZ, adding that for the people living on the street, Blueface is a hero.

“Money falling out of the sky. It’s a blessing,” she added.

“If he was throwing out ones that could be degrading, but he’s throwing out hundreds,” the 40-year-old funnywoman continued. “He’s possibly making it so people could get a room for the night so they don’t have to be in the cold.”

Some folks didn’t agree with her support of Blueface.

Former CNN pundit and Black Entertainment Television personality Dr. Marc Lamont Hill sparked a robust social media debate when he tweeted to Haddish that “I’m sorry, sis. It’s not” referring to her quote about it being a blessing.

Agree with her agreeing with Blueface’s tactics or not, the Groupon and Lawry’s Seasoning Salt pitchwoman took a more dignified approach in being charitable during the holiday season.

According to ABC7, Haddish was on hand to give out free dinners on Christmas at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood.