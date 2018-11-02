Have you ever slid in anyone’s DMs? Done online dating? Gotten back at an ex? Better question: Are you willing to reveal that you have done those things on camera, in front of millions of adoring fans? Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter’s response: Yup! They’re ready!

Ahead of Nobody’s Fool, The Root sat with Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter to play Never Have I Ever—the dating edition. We got all the tea that these ladies were willing to reveal. And folks, be prepared to laugh.

See the entire video above.

Nobody’s Fool is in theaters on Friday.