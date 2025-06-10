Three Black Women Have Been Found Dead This Year in New England, Here’s Why Some Fear a Serial Killer is At Large

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With the discovery of yet another woman's body in the New England area last weekend, there's a growing sentiment that there might be a serial killer on the loose in the region. If that's the case, he, she or they seem to have a penchant for targeting women of color.

On Sunday (June 8), a passerby discovered the remains of 21-year-old Boston resident Adriana Suazo in the woods of Milton, Mass., per the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. The medical examiner, per Boston Globe, said there were no obvious cases of trauma - which can't be said for several of the other cases.

Back in March, two Black Connecticut women were found dead: 34-year-old Jasmine Wilkes who was found dead in Edgewood Park and 59-year-old Denise Leary who was found dead in New Haven. Also, 56-year-old Michele Romano was found dead in Rhode Island, per FOX News.

Also found along with them was 35-year-old Page Fannon who was found dead in the Norwalk River in Connecticut, 45-year-old Meggan Meredith who was found dead in Massachusetts and 58-year-old Suzanne Wormser whose remains were discovered inside a suitcase in Groton, Conn. Wormser’s case was the only one with a suspect in custody, per The Midtown Press.

By April, unidentified remains were found in Killingly, Conn., a body was pulled from Seekonk River in Rhode Island and another pulled from Connecticut River. Authorities also recovered a human skull from the wooded area in Plymouth, Mass.

Suspicions Grow

The overwhelming amount of people found dead in such a short span of time has led Suazo’s family and locals to suspect there’s a serial killer on the loose. The suspicions led to the creating of several Facebook groups where folks all around the country are attempting to track the police investigations, missing persons and the locating of remains.

“I just want to know the truth about what happened to her,” said Melanie Pizarro, Suazo’s sister, via FOX. “I’m not accusing anyone, but her circumstances are suspicious. She was with someone either when she died or before.”

From the looks of it, the discussions are not very focused, speculating everything from the killer being a rich brat who gets a thrill from hunting down prey to a man pretending to pose as Census staffer. The main consensus is that the alleged killer appears to target women.

The report says New England authorities have denied the cases being linked to a single person based on forensic evidence, but they definitely have a lot of cases on their hands to solve. Massachusetts State Police are still asking the public for tips in solving the death of Suazo.