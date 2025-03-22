Culture

This Will Hurt! Boxing Legend and Pitchman George Foreman Passes at 76

The Boxing champion's family took to social media to announce his passing on Friday.

Jared Alexander
George Foreman speaks onstage during the Big George Foreman screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The world is mourning the loss of yet another titan. George Foreman, heavyweight champion and boxing legend, has passed away at 76. Known as “Big George,” Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion who not only broke the mold inside of the ring but became an incredibly successful businessman and entrepreneur as well, known of course, for the George Foreman Grill.

Foreman’s family took to social media to announce his death on Friday, sharing a post that has reached over 70,000 likes. Under a post of Foreman with his entire family, the caption reads, “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.”

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” the caption concludes.

Hailing from Texas, Foreman’s professional boxing career began in the late 60s, when he joined the U.S. boxing team during the 1968 Olympics and won the Olympic Games Heavyweight Gold Medal. He then spent the early 70s climbing to the top of the heavyweight division, stopping the then-undefeated Joe Frazier in 1973.

The next year, however, came the “Rumble in the Jungle,” the name given to one of the most iconic fights of all time: George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali. Foreman famously lost the fight and his title that night, leaving the sport entirely a few years later.

He wasn’t done just yet, however. After 10 years and a spiritual awakening (he became a born-again Christian), Foreman made his grand return to the ring, working his way up to reclaiming that very heavyweight title he lost to Ali. In “Michael Moorer vs. George Foreman,” Foreman claimed Moorer’s two heavyweight belts, as AP News reports, making Foreman’s 20-year gap the “longest gap between heavyweight title reigns.”

Shortly after this win and reclamation twenty years in the making, Foreman entered the next chapter of his public life: as an entrepreneur. Launched the same year as his victory over Moorer, the George Foreman Grill was an incredible success, selling over 100 million units.

There are many projects and films dedicated to the legacy and impact of Foreman, including the famous documentary “When We Were Kings.” The 1996 documentary chronicles the “Rumble in the Jungle,” and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. A film about Foreman’s life and career, “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World,” was released by Sony Pictures in 2023.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor Foreman. “Condolences to George Foreman’s family,” he wrote in the post. “His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten.”

Foreman has 12 children in total, with his five sons all named George Edward Foreman. A cause of death or where he passed has not been revealed.