It’s been a long, short week, and it’s high time we got some good news out of the chaos that is the regular news cycle.

But never fear, this young Georgia boy’s random act of kindness, which was captured on video, is here to deliver.

According to WSB-TV, viewer Riley Duncan captured the video of the 8-year-old who carefully guided an elderly woman, who was using a walker, up a set of stairs.

Duncan said he saw the boy stop traffic, get out of the car he was in, and race to the woman’s assistance. It was a moment Duncan thought deserved to be shared, and we couldn’t agree more.

The kind boy was later identified as Maurice Adams Jr. Maurice was in the car with his mom and sister leaving a high school graduation when they saw the woman crossing the road.

Maurice’s mother, Contricia Hill, told the station that they began talking about the woman who was crossing the busy road alone when her son spoke up.

“He asked, ‘Can I go out there and help her up the steps?’” Hill said.

Maurice can be seen in the video supporting the woman as they slowly make their way up the stairs. Once they got to the top, the woman, a stranger, told Maurice that “he’s special,” thanking the young boy.

“It’s touching. It’s very touching,” Hill said of her son. “[It just shows] respect and raising your kids right goes a long way.”