R&B fans rejoice! Sade could be bringing us new music sometime soon.



According to Billboard, Sade has been recording new music at Miraval Studios in France. The studio has been recently reopened by producer Damien Quintard and actor Brad Pitt, who co-owns the Château Miraval property it’s located on.

“You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” Quintard said. “And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained…It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”

Sade hasn’t released a new album since 2010’s Soldier of Love, though they have featured on soundtracks to 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time and Widows.

There’s a lot of great R&B music happening right now, but if we’re being honest, none of it is Sade. There’s something different about the way Sade’s flawless vocals blend with the band to tell a captivating story. Every song feels like a private glimpse into an epic romance. Even during instrumental breaks, you can still feel the drama.

Per Pitchfork, back in 2018, band member Stuart Matthewman indicated the group had already written, “a bunch of songs” for its next album.

“[Sade’s] not interested in the fame or any of that [other] stuff. She likes to put out art,” Matthewman said at the time. “So when it’s ready, it will come out.”

At this point, we all know 2018 was several lifetimes ago, so we’re not surprised the music is just getting recorded. Sade usually makes us wait a long time between projects and it’s always worth it, so take your time, we’re ready whenever you are.

There have been a lot of arguments lately about the state of R&B, but if Sade is back with new music, those debates are over because they officially run R&B.