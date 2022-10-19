It’s rare to find someone that hasn’t had a battle or two with Covid, but some of the Covid dodgers are still among us. The Centers for Disease Control estimated that more than 80% of children under the age of 18 have had Covid-19.



A team of researchers from the University of California, San Francisco has discovered a phenomenon after reviewing data from over 1,400 people that people may never test positive for Covid or have symptoms due to a genetic mutation.

Who has the mutation?

The mutation is actually not uncommon after research calculated that 1 out of 10 people may have this specific genetic makeup. The team found out that having the mutation does not cause a person to never have Covid enter their body, they just will never notice because their body will fight it off before they could ever notice or test positively.

Advertisement

How does this work?

When a virus enters our bodies, a gene called HLA alerts the immune system to start fighting back. However, when people do not have a mutation, this process can take a while and you will start to feel the symptoms while your antibodies and immune system try to fight and stop the spread.

G/O Media may get a commission $3 per month Private Internet Access | 2 Years + 2 Months Subscription Privacy protection

We all need privacy, especially online. Your IP address and your browsing should be hidden from unecessary surveillance. Rest assured that PIA’s virtual private network never keeps any usage logs—ever. Shop at Private Internet Access Advertisement

When people have the HLA mutation, the cells already have the tools to immediately block the virus from spreading around the body, which results in no symptoms. This mutation increases your chance that you will be asymptomatic by 10 times.

You likely had a form of coronavirus before.

People are not just born with the mutation, they have to have been exposed to a kind of coronavirus before. The coronavirus is not new and it’s likely that most people have been exposed to it at some point in their lives, whether they had symptoms or not.

Advertisement

So, if you think you’ve never felt the wrath of Covid, you may be one of the special people. Lucky you!

