To Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones, just know that I feel you.



I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried to explain to my wife that Stadium Club has the best wings in Washington, D.C., and as such, I have to stop there at least once a week to satisfy my wing habit. Yes, there are women in various states of undress inside said club, and yes, these women are twerking but that is the least of my concerns.



Don’t make that face. My wife makes that face.



Fine, I made that face too when learning that Jones openly disclosed that he spent campaign money at a Metro Detroit strip club and in Las Vegas.



Jones isn’t hiding the fact that he parlayed at a nudie establishment; in fact, he argued that it’s part of the job.

According to Click on Detroit, Jones spent $221.42 on March 8 at the Pantheon Club in Dearborn–which is described on Facebook as an adult entertainment service–and claimed that the gathering was a “constituent meeting to discuss potential economic projects in Inkster.”



“Two weeks later he spent $696 at a restaurant and wine bar in Las Vegas. The purpose was listed as a ‘dinner meeting with other legislators,’” Click on Detroit reports.



But Jones isn’t out here tap dancing about chicken wings like some of us. In a text message sent to the news station, Jones noted that there is “no need to explain the transactions. I noticeably picked up the tab at these meetings. Got to meet the people where they’re at.”



Michigan Campaign Finance Network told Click on Detroit that it’s “not uncommon for lawmakers to use campaign funds to buy dinners within the capacity of their official duties.”



And Jones is the man when it comes to picking up the check.



“From January through July, Jones spent more than $6,400 on restaurants for what’s described as meetings.”



In unrelated Jones news, the Michigan representative was arrested in April for drunk driving after crashing his car. Jones was then accused of tussling with troopers, who he reportedly told he’d call the governor and added that he had oversight of the police budget.



And in what can only be called the “Slim, you buggin ’, ” Jones was in court just last week for violating his bond. But get this: Jones has all this bread to pay for all these meetings at strip clubs but was unable to pay for his court-issued alcohol tether that monitors his alcohol consumption. Jones was warned by the judge that if he violates his bond again, he’s going to jail.



