Here we go again; another music fan violating the space of artists while they’re performing at a live show.

The latest victim is Alicia Keys, who went off on a fan who forcefully kissed the R&B singer while she was performing in Canada. On Monday, the “No One” singer brought her Alicia + Keys Word Tour to Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

While performing “Empire State of Mind,” Keys can be seen walking by the audience to greet fans, give out high fives and take selfies. But, one fan decided to get a little handsy and grab the singer and forcibly kiss her on the cheek while she was still singing.

Just look at the clip; she kisses Keys HARD.

Later, Keys hopped in the comments of the clip being shared on Instagram and said, “Trust me, I was like what the FUCK!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???”



Clearly unhappy, Keys’ feelings are valid.



Yet another example of a fan, who thinks just because they paid for a ticket, they have the authority to do whatever they want. You don’t. Just enjoy the show, scream as loud as you want and sing along without touching people. A similar situation occurred when a concertgoer threw a bottle at Kid Cudi while he was performing at Rolling Loud Miami all because Cudi replaced Kanye West’s time slot.

This is also nasty considering coronavirus is still very apparent and monkeypox is being spread all across the country and you over here kissing people you don’t know.

The same goes for artists as well. In April, DaBaby was seen trying to kiss a fan and he was curved.

When artists are in the company of fans, everyone’s space has to be respected. So that means artists just can’t treat fans however they want just because there are thousands of people paid to see them and fans can’t treat artists however they want because they paid for a ticket.

