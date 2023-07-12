This is Not a Drill: Sol de Janeiro Products are on Sale

Earlier this year, I told you how I immediately fell in love when I discovered the delicious pistachio, almond, vanilla and salted caramel fragrance of Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa ‘62. I’ve since made it my signature scent and a must-have in my bathroom. Believe me when I tell you, this stuff is the real deal. So you know I damn near lost my mind when I saw the products on sale for Prime Day 2023.

Everything, and I mean everything in the Sol de Janeiro line, including the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, the Hair and Body Fragrance Mist and the Eau de Parfum is on sale 20 percent off July 11 and 12 on Amazon for Prime members. And while 20 percent off may not seem like a lot, these products aren’t cheap, so every little cent off helps – especially when you’re buying this stuff as often as I am. I know, it’s a problem!

If you don’t believe me, just check out some of these reviews on TikTok.

@Jania Aaliyah called it the smell of the summer for the last two summers:

And @Itsanaythingart said, “I really smell like a fresh baked cookie after finally trying the #soldejaniero jet set.”

If you haven’t tried this stuff for yourself, hopefully I’ve convinced you to grab this deal while you can. But if you already know how amazing it is, you’ve already stopped reading and gone straight to Amazon to load up your cart with products. Who knows when a sale like this may come our way again?

Regular Price - $48, Prime Day Deal - $38.40

Regular Price - $38, Prime Day Deal - $30.40

Regular Price - $78, Prime Day Deal - $62.40