White supremacists behind the original Unite the Right rally that terrorized Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 with violent protests, decided to have another riveting event. This time, in our nation’s capital. But the group was dwarfed by counter-protestors. This is their story.



“The Black Lives Matter movement is such a place of hope and faith. To imagine that you could build a whole new world that you’ve never seen before. We have no blueprint for a world without white supremacy. We have no blueprint for a world without capitalism and fascism. But we have that faith that we can still build it, and we can still experiment. That is nothing but faith.” — Makia Green

When Makia Green and Black Lives Matter D.C. heard that the National Park Service approved permits for a Unite The Right rally to take place exactly one year following the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va., she knew she had to mobilize. Green wanted to make it clear that Washington D.C., was not a playground for white supremacists.



She and hundreds of organizers in the area did everything they could to block the bigots, to keep D.C.’s black community safe and to build space for black liberation—and they succeeded.

Less than 30 white nationalists attended the Unite The Right Rally on Sunday, Aug. 12. They were outnumbered by hundreds of counter-protesters who had one goal in mind: Dismantle white supremacy.

Watch above.