White supremacists behind the original Unite the Right rally that terrorized Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 with violent protests, decided to have another riveting event. This time, in our nation’s capital. But the group was dwarfed by counter-protestors. This is their story.
When Makia Green and Black Lives Matter D.C. heard that the National Park Service approved permits for a Unite The Right rally to take place exactly one year following the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va., she knew she had to mobilize. Green wanted to make it clear that Washington D.C., was not a playground for white supremacists.
She and hundreds of organizers in the area did everything they could to block the bigots, to keep D.C.’s black community safe and to build space for black liberation—and they succeeded.
Less than 30 white nationalists attended the Unite The Right Rally on Sunday, Aug. 12. They were outnumbered by hundreds of counter-protesters who had one goal in mind: Dismantle white supremacy.
