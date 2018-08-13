Photo: Carolyn Kaster (AP Images)

A group of white men, who called themselves “Bikers for Trump” joined the president on his 1,345th vacation since taking office. On Saturday at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Trump tried to look like the tough guy but ended up looking like he was constipated while posing for photos with the gang of white bike enthusiasts. Turns out that some of said white bikers may also have been sporting Nazi tattoos.



The internet, which remains undefeated, noticed that at least one biker was supposedly sporting the Nazi SS tattoo. The same biker also has a Nazi Eagle and Iron cross. Another biker wore an I (heart) titties and guns patch on his vest.

Seriously, this is a close up of the president’s face when posing with the Nazi bikers.

Somewhere out there, ESPN owes Jemele Hill an apology for being the first reporter to openly call out what everyone knows: President Trump openly supports, roots for, shares his friends and family plan minutes with, and coddles white supremacists.