Since 2016, Americans have been confronted with the reality that they have to be more diligent with their cybersecurity. Many things we take for granted—public transportation systems, electrical grids, banking infrastructures, etc.—can be hacked and manipulated by a foreign adversary or a rogue group of actors.

The Kremlin, for example, is accused of launching cyber attacks against its adversaries in Europe and the United States has been criticized for not being prepared to thwart an attack here at home—especially during the election cycle.

Jessica Robinson, cybersecurity expert and CEO of PurePoint International, explains to us how vulnerable America’s critical infrastructure is and how that can impact Americans during the 2018 midterms and beyond.

