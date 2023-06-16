When it comes to case of the killing of beloved rapper Young Dolph, things haven’t been as cut and dry as some folks would like and now, it looks like there’s yet another murky layer to be added onto it.

According to Memphis’ station ABC24, a person of interest in the case has also been shot in killed: Joshua Taylor. Per authorities, Taylor was labeled as a POI last year, even though he was never officially looked at as a suspect. He was reportedly found dead on Wednesday after his family identified him. Their estimate is that the young man was shot sometime on Tuesday. Taylor was wanted on a couple of charges including “theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, and possession of a prohibited weapon.”

Taylor was one of two persons of interest initially, local authorities were also looking into a man named Devin Burns although he was never officially labeled a suspect either. That fact makes Taylor’s death even more puzzling since he was never officially being looked into.

As it remains however, and as previously reported by The Root, one of the main people suspected of orchestrating the killing of Dolph has been inching closer to justice. In November 2022, 43-year-old Hernandez Govan—the third man charged in the murder—pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The other two men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr., pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges and are being held in jail without bond.

Born Adolph Thornton Jr., the 36-year-old rapper was gunned down inside a South Memphis cookie shop. According to the official autopsy report, Young Dolph was shot 22 times which included: the forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left-back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.