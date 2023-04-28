These Are Not Your Grandmama's Wigs

Black Hair

These Are Not Your Grandmama's Wigs

Whether you're looking to protect your locks or switch up your look for summer, these wigs have you covered.

By
Angela Johnson
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Amazon.com, Upgradeboutique.com

Searching for a protective summer style? Or, maybe you are just in the mood to try out something new? Consider a wig. Wigs can be a great way to switch up your look without making a huge commitment. These days, there are so many beautiful wig choices that allow you to turn a straight head of hair into curly curls or turn flat hair full in an instant.

If you’re looking to do something new with your ‘do, check out some of our favorite wigs. And trust us, they don’t look anything like your grandmama’s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Straight Bob

Straight Bob

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Amazon.com

The Flady Straight Bob Wig is a lace front made with 100 percent human hair. Wear it straight or add curls to create a different look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Beautiful Belle

Beautiful Belle

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Upgradeboutique.com

You’ll have waves for days with the Belle Wig from Upgrade Boutique.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Braided Beauty

Braided Beauty

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Etsy.com

If you want to the look of braids without the commitment, try this knotless braided wig from Etsy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Fiery & Fierce

Fiery & Fierce

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Upgradeboutique.com

Everything about this Flame Wig from Upgrade Boutique is hot.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Lovely Loose Waves

Lovely Loose Waves

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: shop.mayvenn.com

The Loose Wave Side Part Bob Wig from Mayvenn is a gorgeous human hair wig that comes with a customizable lace hairline, clips, and an adjustable strap.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Kinky, Curly & Cute

Kinky, Curly & Cute

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: shopluvmehair.com

The Kinky Curly human hair wig from Luv Me is the perfect look for summer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Perfect Pixie Cut

Perfect Pixie Cut

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: shop.luvmehair.com

If you’re looking for short and sexy this summer, you can’t go wrong with this short pixie cut wig from Luv Me.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Fabulous Faux Locs

Fabulous Faux Locs

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Etsy.com

Why not give your hair a rest and rock this faux locs wig from BRAIDEDWIGBOUTIQUE on Etsy?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Golden Highlights

Golden Highlights

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: shop.mayvenn.com

This long bob with blonde highlights from Mayvenn just says summer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Beautiful Bangs

Beautiful Bangs

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: shop.luvmehair.com

We’re loving the look of this soft wavy bob wig with bangs from Luv Me.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Two-Toned Bob

Two-Toned Bob

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: shop.mayvenn.com

Make a seriously sexy statement with this two-toned straight center part bob from Mayvenn.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Long Locks

Long Locks

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: shop.luvmehair.com

Channel your inner Queen Bey with the Beyon-Celebrity Style wig from Luv Me Hair.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Cute Cornrows

Cute Cornrows

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Etsy.com

This braided wig from Etsy is a beautiful summer protective style.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Mohawk

Mohawk

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Etsy.com

This Pixie cut mohawk wig from UntinkableGlam on Etsy is a cute cropped style.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Layers on Layers

Layers on Layers

Image for article titled These Are Not Your Grandmama&#39;s Wigs
Screenshot: Etsy.com

This funky short crop wig from BHZLACEWIGS on Etsy is a showstopper.

Advertisement

17 / 17