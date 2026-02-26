Guess Who’s Actually Behind the Pro-MAGA Twitter Account Pretending to Be Black

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump posting a racist video of the Obama family, his supporters quickly defended the offensive clip. But of the thousands praising Trump’s attack, one X/Twitter user stood out among them all. Now, his real identity has been exposed — and it’s not who you think.

We should all be well aware of Trump’s obsession with social media. In fact, the president founded his own platform, Truth Social, to speak directly to supporters without fear of consequences. Still, users like @johnnymaga on X have been following the president’s moves extra closely, so when Trump dropped a video featuring the Obamas as apes, the X user chimed in.

“The most obvious tell that Trump’s Truth Social post wasn’t intentional is that he would’ve posted the entire thing if he had seen it. It’s a masterpiece,” he wrote. @johnnymaga has more than 288,000 followers on the app, where he posts all things about MAGA and President Trump. A report from WIRED has exposed the man behind the fake account.

I’ve still yet to this day seen another politician carry this many pizzas. https://t.co/ZzWIzd1Mjc — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) February 26, 2026

Garett Wade is the man actually behind the Johnny MAGA page. According to the outlet, Wade works for Trump as the administration’s rapid response manager. WIRED cited a review of public records and an unnamed White House official who confirmed Wade’s identity.

After news broke of Wade’s identity, folks quickly ran to his page to troll him. “Hey Garrett Wade, why don’t you reveal to your followers that you are part of

@POTUS administration? Why do you keep that part of your life quiet?” @JanetJoTrueBlue asked.

“As I have said many times, most of these accounts that present themselves as black maga, are actually WHITE men,” @uplatedrinkin tweeted.

@ScienceDJX labeled Wade, “The Great Pretender.”

The Johnny MAGA page has been active since 2021, amassing a following based on praising Trump while bashing everyone else. Interestingly, the digital avatar for the X account features what looks like a Black man wearing a red MAGA hat — Obviously, not Wade.

There is Garrett Wade on the Left, the racist person behind the Obama Ape Video. This man poses as a black man on Twitter and probably many lady characters that try to fool Left Wing influencers. The right-wing hire many people like Garrett to pose as someone else! https://t.co/zelTTpWcMk pic.twitter.com/QEFkjWYnKF — Mike Bujold 🍊 (@monsturmun) February 26, 2026

Many folks called him out for digital Blackface. “There is Garrett Wade on the Left, the racist person behind the Obama Ape Video,” @monsturmun shared. “This man poses as a black man on Twitter and probably many lady characters that try to fool Left Wing influencers. The right-wing hire many people like Garrett to pose as someone else!”

“The racist call is always coming from inside the house with these people. Garrett Wade should be exposed, ridiculed, and professionally haunted and hounded forever,” author Tim Wise said. “Actions have consequences little boy.”

“Digital blackface, hope he got paid enough because he is going to get cooked over this,” @1sheepwhisperer tweeted. As of Feb. 26, the Johnny MAGA page is still up and running. Wade’s latest tweet from the account called out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Wade has not addressed the ongoing controversy.