It’s a new dawn and a new day for Amazon and The Weeknd!



Over the President’s Day Holiday, the “Blinding Lights” artist revealed an upcoming immersive TV special centered around his recently released album, Dawn FM, that’s expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday.

Titled The Dawn FM Experience, The Weeknd took to social media to share the news, captioning in a post on Monday: “Next phase has begun.”

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” the “Earned It” singer further explained, per NME. “Welcome to the next phase of ‘Dawn FM’—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

Following the special, the show will also be re-packaged and released as an eight-track live EP that will be available to stream on the Amazon Music platform.

This news comes right on the heels of the “Starboy”’s 32nd birthday, which he celebrated with a handful of his celeb friends over the weekend, according to Billboard. Taking place at a club in Las Vegas, folks like Future, Tristan Thompson, recent Super Bowl LVI winner Von Miller and more were all in attendance—as was frequent collaborator Drake who gave a heartfelt speech at one point during the event.

“We’re celebrating one of the greatest artists of all fucking time,” the Certified Lover Boy explained. “My brother from day one, and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world. Straight, big six Toronto. At the end of the day we are here for one man and I want everyone to enjoy their life on behalf of my brother, Abel.”

The Dawn FM Experience premieres Saturday, Feb. 26 on Amazon Prime Video.