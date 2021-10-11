The Weeknd may be a self-proclaimed “Starboy,” but according to the United Nations, it seems he’s a philanthropic one too.

According to Variety, the “Blinding Lights” singer has been named World Food Programme Ambassador for United Nations, a position that honors those who “advocate for ending global hunger with the organization providing annual lifesaving food assistance to more 100 million people in more than 80 countries.”

The Weeknd, whose parents migrated from Ethiopia to Canada, donated $1 million to the U.N.’s World Food Programme earlier this year for their work in Ethiopia following months of violence and conflict in the city of Tigray.

In response to the news, the After Hours singer expressed:

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need. Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering.”

Added Food Programme director David Beasley, “We are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the WFP family. His compassion and commitment to helping the world’s hungriest people is truly inspirational. Every night, 811 million people go to bed hungry, and another 270 million are marching toward starvation. This is just not right and we have got to speak out and act today to save lives. We need everyone to come join our movement to end hunger – it is all hands on deck to avoid a global catastrophe.”

World Food Program USA president and CEO Barron Segar also expressed similar sentiments: “Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe.”

