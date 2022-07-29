Just when I think The Weeknd can’t get anymore creative, he comes up with yet another unexpected venture. This time, the award winning artist is taking over Halloween.



Per a press release provided to The Root, “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will hit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort Sept. 2 and Universal Studios Hollywood Sept. 8.

“We are thrilled to take guests inside of the mind of The Weeknd, who is a Halloween Horror Nights fan himself,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The haunted houses will find guests “stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors.”

I know “Blinding Lights” is a catchy song, but I never envisioned it as scary. On the other hand, I can totally see a very creepy version of “Can’t Feel My Face” inspiring some weird images.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare – Halloween Horror Nights 2022

We got a short trailer that indicates fans are in store for some sort of twisted surgical experiment theme and possibly being chased by mutated patients. Well, that certainly sounds terrible.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!” The Weeknd said.

Universal traditionally relies on its classic monsters or its own properties for Halloween Horror Nights attractions, so the parks going outside the box to collaborate with The Weeknd is a cool sign that the experience is trying to be more current.

When combined with the news that Nope’s Jupiter’s Claim has been added to the Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour, it shows a nice move toward diversity in the theme park world.