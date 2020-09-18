The Trump Administration Just Announced White Studies Commission

Photo : Zach Gibson ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, the president of people who like to take their dogs to Home Depot announced the “Stephen Miller totally wrote this bullshit” declaration called the “1776 Commission” to promote “patriotic education,” which is basically white studies.



Oh, and in declaring white studies a thing, he also took shots that the The 1619 Project and the New York Times for exposing America’s true legacy as a nation built on slavery and oppression.



“I will soon sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education. It will be called the ‘1776 Commission’,” Trump said in a 17-minute speech at the National Archives, the New York Post reports.



The commission “will encourage our educators to teach your children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding” in 2026, Trump said.



“[A]s we gather this afternoon, a radical movement is attempting to demolish this treasured and precious inheritance. We can’t let that happen. Left-wing mobs have torn down statues of our founders, desecrated our memorials, and carried out a campaign of violence and anarchy,”Trump said. “Far-left demonstrators have chanted the words “America was never great.” The left has launched a vicious and violent assault on law enforcement — the universal symbol of the rule of law in America. These radicals have been aided and abetted by liberal politicians, establishment media, and even large corporations. “Whether it is the mob on the street, or the cancel culture in the boardroom, the goal is the same: to silence dissent, to scare you out of speaking the truth, and to bully Americans into abandoning their values, their heritage, and their very way of life. “We are here today to declare that we will never submit to tyranny. We will reclaim our history and our country for citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed,” the president said. “The left has warped, distorted and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods and lies. There’s no better example than the New York Times’ totally discredited 1619 Project.”

Trump then took time to bash The 1619 Project—the series that really seems to annoy white supremacists and white nationalists—claiming it “rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom. Nothing could be further from the truth. America’s founding set in motion the unstoppable chain of events that abolished slavery, secured civil rights, defeated communism and fascism and built the most fair, equal and prosperous nation in human history.”



Trump then claimed that parts of the project “bear a striking resemblance to the anti-American propaganda of our adversaries.



“Students in our universities are inundated with critical race theory. This is a Marxist doctrine holding that America is a wicked and racist nation, that even young children are complicit in oppression, and that our entire society must be radically transformed,” Trump said.



“Critical race theory is being forced into our children’s schools, it’s being imposed into workplace trainings, and it’s being deployed to rip apart friends, neighbors and families. A perfect example of critical race theory was recently published by the Smithsonian Institution. This document alleged that concepts such as hard work, rational thinking, the nuclear family, and belief in God were not values that unite all Americans, but were instead aspects of ‘whiteness.’ This is offensive and outrageous to Americans of every ethnicity, and it is especially harmful to children of minority backgrounds who should be uplifted, not disparaged.”



Is now the time we talk about white America’s problem with the truth or nah? OK, fine. I will save it for another time, but just remember it’s a thing. A big thing.



Trump had a microphone and an audience and you know what that means? It means he had to bash former Vice President Joe Biden and celebrate white supremacy at the same damn time. After announcing that White History Month Every Day was in full effect, Trump noted that he’d be erecting a statue to Delaware Founding Father Caesar Rodney in a forthcoming National Garden of American Heroes, which presumably will be full of white men.



The Post notes that Rodney’s statue was removed in June from “Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Del., amid national anti-police brutality and anti-racism protests linked to the May killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.”



Rodney did some shit that America was proud of, but more importantly, he was a slave owner. So fuck that guy.



“Joe Biden said nothing as to his home state’s history and the fact that it was dismantled and dismembered,” Trump said. “Today America will give this founding father, this very brave man who was so horribly treated, the place of honor he deserves.”



I would like to point out here that Trump said nothing when an actual human, a citizen of America, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered, further proving my point that white supremacists care more about statues and buildings than they do about actual lives.



The president also found time to denounce “critical race theory,” which stresses the importance of race, which is important considering that’s how America decides who succeeds and who doesn’t.



“The only path to national unity is through our shared identity as Americans,” Trump said.



“Critical race theory, the 1619 Project and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda — ideological poison that if not removed will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together,” he said, the Post notes.



“We embrace the vision of Martin Luther King where children are not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. The left is attempting to destroy that beautiful vision and divide Americans by race in the service of political power. By viewing every issue through the lens of race, they want to impose a new segregation. And we must not allow that to happen,” Trump said.



“A perfect example of critical race theory was recently published by the Smithsonian Institution. This document alleges that concepts such as hard work, rational thinking and the nuclear family and belief in God were not values that unite all Americans, but were instead aspects of whiteness. This is offensive and outrageous to Americans of every ethnicity, and it’s especially harmful to children of minority backgrounds who should be uplifted not disparaged. Teaching this horrible doctrine to our children is a form of child abuse in the truest sense.”