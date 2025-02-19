The Threats Suge Knight and His Son Leveled at Ray J are Very Scary, Here's the Tea

Even from behind bars, Suge Knight is making hefty threats. In his latest fit of rage, the former CEO of Death Row Records has set his eyes on none other than R&B singer Ray J.



That's So Random With Aunjanue Ellis CC Share Subtitles Off

English 'Nickel Boys' Star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Reveals the Role That's Closest to Her in Real Life

This comes after sources claimed Ray J— real name William Ray Norwood Jr.— was given the rights to Knight’s life story now that he’s in prison for manslaughter. The Root previously reported the mutual agreement between Ray J and Suge was discussed somewhere around 2019, but now it seems things have changed.

Advertisement

Suge responded to previous claims made by the “One Wish” star about his life and business dealings. And although Ray J always seems to have his hands in something big— whether it’s “Love and Hip-Hop” or “indestructible” glasses — Knight made it clear he doesn’t want the singer to have any say in matters concerning Death Row Records.

Advertisement

Suge— real name Marion Hugh Knight Jr.— took to “The Art of Dialogue” podcast to get some things off his chest. “When it comes to Ray J and you saying you got my life rights, let me tell you something lil boy. Now, you playing with my kids and my family, so we gonna play with yours,” he warned.

Suge Knight Goes Off On Ray J’s VladTV Interview & Says He’s Lying About 2Pac & Death Row.

Knight continued, “Since you say you got my life rights and you gonna mess up the money my family gets, I’m gonna sue your punk a**” he promised. “I will get every dime you get, every dime your mama hide.”

Advertisement

For the former CEO, the real issue boils down to gossip and misinformation being spread about him, his reputation, and even his family. “Don’t go on nobody’s show talking about the real Death Row, 2Pac, or myself,” Suge continued. “Everybody throwing gossip, playing these games.”

Ray J on Hanging Out with Suge Knight at Death Row at 15 (Part 1)

But just because Suge is serving 28 years in prison— meaning he more than likely will never get the chance to confront Ray J in person— doesn’t mean other members of the Knight family aren’t down to get their lick back. According to HotNewHipHop, Knight’s son, Suge Jacob Knight— known as Suge J. Knight— has challenged the singer to a physical fight over the matter.

Advertisement

“Real quick, bro. How about we set up this fade? Let’s do the Suge J vs. Ray J fight,” Suge J said in an Instagram video. “Let’s get straight to it because you want to talk about my family. You want to spread out lies? Let’s run that.” And that’s not all either... Apparently, Suge J proposed that if he wins, he gets to go on a date with Ray J’s sister, Brandy.

We’re not entirely sure if that’s really how prizes work or whether Brandy would even agree to such a thing, but it seems Suge J. and his father are dead serious... and we all know that family’s history.