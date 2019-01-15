ABC’s Black-ish has never shied away from controversial topics and tonight’s show about colorism shouldn’t be any different. Ahead of tonight’s episode, we spoke to the composer Hilton Wright II, the co-producer of the music for one of the most memorable episodes, “Juneteenth.”



Hilton has worked with artists like Big Sean, Sofia Reyes, Drake and more. He shares the details of how the musical episode came together, how it mirrored his own journey as well as how he got started with fellow Detroit native Big Sean.