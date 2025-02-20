The Sad, Unexpected Cause of Journalist Chauncy Glover's Death Revealed

Last November, award-winning journalist Chauncy Glover was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. He was pronounced dead shortly after by fire department personnel. A deputy medical examiner conducted an examination just a day after Glover’s passing...now, his cause of death has been revealed.

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), the medical examiner’s office released a statement explaining that Glover’s death was caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of chloroethane and methamphetamine.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, chloroethane (also known as ethyl chloride) is a colorless gas that is used as a solvent, topical anesthetic and in the manufacture of chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The manner in which he died was officially ruled an accident. The full report could be ready by the end of March, the statement said.

How Glover came into contact with chloroethane remains unknown. The late journalist was originally from Alabama and joined CBS News’ Los Angeles affiliate KCAL in 2023. Prior to that, he made history by becoming the first main Black male anchor at KTRK in Houston.

Glover worked for stations in Detroit, Jacksonville and Columbus. He also founded the Chauncy Glover Project, a mentoring program to “encourage and empower young men to be strong, confident and moral leaders of society.”

After his death, Glover’s family said he was “more than a son and brother - he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community” and that “Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others...changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams.”

The family also requested privacy as they mourned.

“While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was...he was taken from us far too soon but his impact will be felt forever,” they wrote.

Glover studied Broadcast Journalism, Music and Theatre at Troy University. He was also the recipient of three Emmys.