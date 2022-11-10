In a post-COVID world, I think we can all agree that gratitude hits a little different. But for music fans in particular, it’s been a tumultuous journey reacquainting ourselves with the music we love and the concerts we lost. Thankfully, in our darkest hours, we found salvation in platforms like Verzuz (Teddy Riley and Babyface still owe us a rematch) and D-Nice’s Club Quarantine, and looking to continue that tradition of must-see virtual entertainment is Amazon’s first foray into the live music space, aptly-titled Amazon Music Live.

Since its debut on Oct. 27, the weekly livestreamed concert series, hosted by 2 Chainz, has delivered performances from two of the biggest names in popular music: rappers Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion. And with its Nov. 10 iteration set to feature country megastar Kane Brown, with future episodes boasting the likes of Lil Wayne and Latin phenom Anuel AA, it’s abundantly clear that Amazon Music Live fully intends to keep that same superstar energy.

Megan Thee Stallion Performs “NDA” | Amazon Music Live | Amazon Music

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music, said in a statement. “With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football—the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

As someone who may or may not be addicted to concerts (stay out my business) and has had the luxury of attending the first two weeks of AML in person, these shows feature the best indoor sound system I’ve probably ever heard. Couple that with electrifying performances, readily available food and drinks, plenty of celebrity attendees, and a crowd that always brings good energy, and it’s safe to say that Amazon Music Live is onto something big.

Amazon Music Live is available on Amazon Prime every Thursday at 9 pm PT.