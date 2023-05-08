The Root's Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

Retail Therapy

The Root's Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

From sweet-smelling candles to top-shelf tequila, this guide is full of goodies that are sure to make Mom's day

By
Angela Johnson
 and Jay Connor
Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: Drs Producoes (Getty Images)

Mother’s Day is May 14, and if you haven’t done your shopping yet, shame on you. Homemade cards and macaroni necklaces may seem cool, but you know you can do better than that for the woman who always made sure your pants were perfectly pressed and warned you about the dangers of having a hard head (you know it makes a soft behind!).

Lucky for you procrastinators, we’re here to help. If you’re looking for a way to show the moms in your life you care, check out our roundup of Mother’s Day gifts we love.

Silver & Riley Convertible Executive Leather Bag ($695)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: silverandriley.com

We love accessories that work overtime and the Convertible Executive Leather Bag from Silver & Riley is like 4 bags in 1. Made with butta soft, Italian full-grain calfskin leather, this super chic bag is perfect for the mom who is always on the go. Whether she wears it as a top handle, a shoulder bag, a crossbody or a backpack, there is plenty of room for a laptop, cosmetic bag and all of her must-haves.

Aura Frames Mason Luxe ($229)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: Aura Frames

I ain’t one to gossip, but word on the street is that Moms love—as in adore, as in “OMGGGGG this is the greatest gift in the history of ever!”—anything to do with pictures. Especially if they involve the expensive little tenants who were kind enough to sit on Mommy’s bladder for nine months. So if the Mommies in your life are anything like mine, they’ll immediately fall in love with Aura Frames’ magnum opus, the Mason Luxe. Why? Because not only does it come in two different sexy-ass colors, but thanks to the miracles of modern technology, you and your loved ones can upload as many pics and videos as your hearts desire into the frame thanks to its free Aura app. Mother’s Day will never be the same again.

Pattern The Heat Bundle ($209)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: patternbeauty.com

If you can’t get Mom to the salon, get her the next best thing:  The Heat Bundle from Tracee Ellis Ross’ popular Pattern brand. This fabulous set comes with a professional-quality blow dryer with four attachments (including a diffuser!) and her heat protectant spray made with Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Sunflower Oil and Jojoba Oil.

Don Julio Rosado Tequila ($119)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: Don Julio

Contrary to popular belief, after a long day of nagging husbands and excruciating traffic, Mommy needs a drink too. So instead of insulting her with that $2 bottle of dreck you hide in your ottoman, bless her with this bottle of unspeakable joy—more commonly known as Don Julio Rosado. Plus Anderson .Paak loves it and he’d never lie to you.

Voluspa Japonica Best Sellers 4-Piece Candle Gift Set ($50)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: Voluspa.com

A mother’s work is never done. But if she does get a minute or two to relax, she can set the mood with a 4-Piece Candle Gift Set from Voluspa. This sweet-smelling set comes with their best-selling French Cade Lavender, Baltic Amber, Goji Tarocco Orange, and Forbidden Fig candles. And with packaging this beautiful, who needs gift wrap?

McCormick by Tabitha Brown ($14.49)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: McCormick

Here at The Root, we’ve already put you up on the magic of Tabitha Brown’s McCormick Sunshine Seasoning. But being the benevolent, salt-free soul that she is, the Tab Time star is also blessing us with another round of anointings: Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning and Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning. Mom’s spice rack will never be the same again.

Boarderie Mother’s Day Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board ($239)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: Boarderie

I have no idea what the Promised Land looks like, but I’m pretty damn sure this is exactly what it tastes like. With 35 hand-selected cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, olives, spreads, and whatever the hell else will make you burst into applause and start speaking in tongues, it should come as absolutely no surprise that this was one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2022. Now feel free to join in on the fun and get in on this delectable Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board magic.

Everviolet Calla Modal Kimono with Lace ($130)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: everviolet.com

So we know getting Mom a robe for Mother’s Day is a little cliché. But trust us, the Calla Modal Kimono from Everviolet could change her life (and score you some major cool points in the process). Everviolet is a woman-owned ethically-made lingerie brand with products designed to nurture women during life-altering events, including cancer treatment, post-pregnancy and menopause.

This super soft, lightweight robe with scalloped lace sleeves is available in three colors and sizes XS to 4XL. And it’s so comfortable, she may never want to take it off.

IRIS USA Multifunction Pressure Cooker With Waterless Cooking ($199)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: IRIS USA

When it comes to making life easier around the kitchen, the name of the game is versatility. To that end, IRIS USA’s Multifunction Pressure Cooker With Waterless Cooking checks just about every box. With its portability, nine cooking functions, and preset cooking settings for over 110 popular menu items, the Mom in your life will be very pleased—when you make dinner for the family yourself.

Samra Origins

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: bluebottlecoffee.com

Ask almost any mom what she wants for Mother’s Day, and she’ll almost always say a few hours of extra sleep. But when she can’t sleep in, a good cup of coffee is always appreciated. Samra Origins is a new coffee collab from Blue Bottle Coffee and chart-topping artist The Weeknd that celebrates his Ethiopian heritage. If you haven’t already discovered the wonder that is Ethiopian coffee, you need to get into it when Samra Origins drops this week. You’ll thank us later.

Saysh One Sneakers ($150)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: Saysh One

After dominating track and field and becoming the most decorated American track athlete in Olympic history, Allyson Felix has expanded her athletic empire to include Saysh, “a community-centered lifestyle brand for women” that she co-founded with her brother, Wes. So what’s the perfect gift for the Mom on the go? A pair of Saysh Ones, of course—especially since they’re running a Mother’s Day Sale that will get you 25 percent off a second item if you buy a pair. You’re welcome in advance.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Set ($75)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: Sephora.com

From the light floral fragrance to the beautiful bottle, the Daisy Perfume Set from Marc Jacobs just says spring. The set comes with an eau de toilette pen spray and an eau de toilette.

Kin Pink Sugar Thick Pullover ($79)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Ultimate Mother&#39;s Day Gift Guide 2023
Photo: kinapparel.org

The Pink Sugar Thick Pullover from Kin is guaranteed to be Mom’s new favorite when she’s looking for something equal parts cozy and cute to wear. But this is no ordinary hoodie—the hood is lined with satin to protect the hair from breakage and frizz, and it’s large enough to cover even the fullest head of hair.

