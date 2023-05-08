The Root's Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

Mother’s Day is May 14, and if you haven’t done your shopping yet, shame on you. Homemade cards and macaroni necklaces may seem cool, but you know you can do better than that for the woman who always made sure your pants were perfectly pressed and warned you about the dangers of having a hard head (you know it makes a soft behind!).



Lucky for you procrastinators, we’re here to help. If you’re looking for a way to show the moms in your life you care, check out our roundup of Mother’s Day gifts we love.