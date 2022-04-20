You may already know that pregnancy can lead to morning sickness, back pain and mood swings. But you may not know that weight gain and hormone changes women experience during pregnancy can cause their feet to grow from a half to a full size. Olympian Allyson Felix doesn’t think women should have to walk around in pain. And her new lifestyle brand is doing something to help.



Felix and her brother Wes are co-founders of Saysh, the community-centered lifestyle brand for women. After having to hide her pregnancy out of fear that her sponsors would drop her, Felix was inspired to create a company that was supportive and inclusive of women. The company just announced a groundbreaking policy that accounts for the changes in a woman’s body during pregnancy.

In an April 19 Instagram post, Felix announced the launch of the company’s Maternity Returns Policy. The genius plan allows customers who have purchased a pair of the brand’s Saysh One sneakers to receive a fresh pair in their new size free of charge if their shoe size changes during their pregnancy.

In a press release, Felix shared the inspiration behind the company’s plan to support expectant moms:



“A huge turning point in my life was becoming a mother — it opened my eyes to so much. As a runner, I have to pay attention to every little change in my body, and I went through a lot of change during pregnancy. I didn’t even realize that my feet could grow that much. I was tired of begging brands to meet me where I was, as both an athlete and a mother, and I was tired of sacrificing comfort and style. So I decided to make my own rules. At Saysh, we hope this policy sets an expectation that women should never have to sacrifice being a mother for anything.”

Saysh advisor Tiffany Beers, and Head of Product Lauren Phillips developed the self-described “intentionally sexist returns policy” which will use the honor system. All it takes is an email from a pregnant customer to the company to get a fresh pair of kicks delivered to their door.



Phillips, who is a mother, says she understands the sacrifices they make when it comes to comfort. She says: