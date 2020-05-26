The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
News

The Root's Michael Harriot Explains Why Biden Needs a Black Woman as VP

Michael Harriot
Filed to:Joe Biden
Joe BidenCharlamagne tha GodMSNBCMichael HarriotAM JoyJoy Reid
There is an interesting political conversation going on that was prompted by someone who few people expected to have any political input on the 2020 electionThe Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God.

Moving past Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t black” statement,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid invited me to speak on whether Joe Biden needed a black female VP and, more specifically, whether black voters have the leverage to make demands of the Democratic Party or if they should be content with just removing Trump from office.

Although opinions have been split on the issue, I don’t believe the two are mutually exclusive. The truth may be that the only way to ensure Trump is ousted from office is to inspire black turnout by finally rewarding black voters with tangible policies that include a real black agenda.

Check out the clip from AM Joy above.

Michael Harriot

World-renowned wypipologist. Getter and doer of "it." Never reneged, never will. Last real negus alive.

