Saturday during journalist Alicia Menendez’s broadcast on MSNBC, The Root’s Editor-in-Chief Danielle Belton (meeeeee!) made an appearance as a panelist discussing former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent remarks on The Breakfast Club, which the Democratic presidential candidate subsequently apologized for. In this clip, I discuss how Trump isn’t “pro-American” but is simply “pro-Trump” when it comes to his COVID-19 response or lack thereof.

Watch the clip from MSNBC above.