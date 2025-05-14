If 'Girlfriends' Comes Back, We Have the Perfect Ending

After 17 years, there might be hope for fans of the early 2000s sitcom, “Girlfriends.” It’s been long speculated if audiences will ever get a finale to the television show, and now, the show’s creator, Mara Brock Akil, says she wants to get the band back together. Of course, you shouldn’t hold your breath, but in case it happens, The Root knows exactly how to write the perfect ending.

Akil recently appeared on “The Sherri Shepherd Show” where she said she’s ready to write one movie to end the beloved series for good. The show following four friends navigating love, their careers and their lives was canceled in 2008. But don’t you worry. After some serious discussions, The Root’s staff came up with perhaps the best endings for our favorite characters.

Should Toni Appear in the Reboot?

After the relationship between Joan Clayton and Toni Childs-Garett — childhood best friends turned ex-friends — was never reconciled on the show... it’s probably best that Toni keep her distance.

Toni, the often materialistic and hilarious girlfriend played by Jill Marie Jones, moved to New York City after the sixth season. Although fans loved her on screen, reviews were mixed on if she should appear in the hypothetical final film. “I think Toni got more stubborn as she aged and had different priorities since she had a baby,” The Root writer Shanelle Genai said. “So her and Joan were in two different stages of life.”

We never got to see her daughter, Morgan, grow up, so maybe a glimpse into the Garetts’ life would be nice. One thing is for sure: We know Toni would still be calling Jabari, Maya’s son, every name in the book.

Maya “the Authoress”

Speaking of Maya... Throughout the series, fans saw Maya Denise Wilkes (Golden Brooks) chase her dreams, lose her man and get him back! In a perfect world, Maya would be living it up with her husband, Darnell — who must be played by Khalil Kain — and their son, Jabari.

Eventually, she and Darnell would’ve had another child. Jabari probably would’ve graduated college, becoming the first in his family to do so. As far as Maya’s career as an author, she would definitely still be living off royalties from her first book, “Oh, Hell Yes.” We also love the idea that Maya could host her own talk show.

Lynn’s Music Career

When we left Lynn (Persia White), she was struggling with her record label over her contract. But if you know anything about Lynn, the free-loading free spirit, you know she would’ve found her way out of the bind and back into the spotlight on her own terms.

White spoke to The Root in 2023 saying, “Lynn will be the successful one. Her music took off in Japan or something... She got something going on.”

William and Monica Living their Best Lives

We left William and Monica preparing for their first child. The rollercoaster relationship between William (Reggie Hayes) and Monica Dent (Keesha Sharp) was headed on the right track by season eight. Ideally, they’d still be in love and growing old together. We just hope they still go out for karaoke date nights together.

William would be still be killing it at the law firm, or maybe he would try to start his own law firm again...but this time, it’s a success.

Joan’s Perfect Ending

If anyone deserves a perfect ending, it’s Joan (Tracee Ellis Ross), who — hard as she might try — could never keep a man. Even when she and Aaron (Richard T. Jones), got engaged, he was deployed to Iraq. Obviously, U.S. troops have since come back from war, but if we’re being real... Aaron and Joan were not meant for each other.

It’s probably too late for Joan’s past love interests like Sean, Brock or even Davis, the restaurant owner. But if you ask The Root’s staff, Joan would’ve been happy by herself. “We shouldn’t have to ‘end up’ with anyone,” senior staff writer Angela Johnson said.

Genai theorized that “though [Joan] wanted a serious relationship, she was extremely happy with her life and all the good things she amassed.” She continued, “I think she lowkey would’ve been who Tracee [Ellis Ross] is in real life.”

So there you have it! These perfect endings would be enough to satisfy the wants and needs from the “Girlfriends” fanclub. To get the ball rolling, all Akil, the show’s writer, said she needs is $50 million for the final “Girlfriends” film...so who’s opening their wallets?