The Root’s Young Futurists 2020: Nominate the Leaders Who Are Ready to Change the World

Young Futurists Young Futurists is our annual list of the 25 best and brightest young African-Americans who excel in the fields of social justice and activism, arts and culture, enterprise and corporate innovation, science and technology, and green innovation.

The 2020 election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential elections in American history, and frankly, many of us are stressed just thinking about choosing a new leader (and getting rid of the old one).



But what if you had a chance to choose the leaders of tomorrow? We’re looking for the young, outspoken social justice activists who are doing the real work on the ground to change their communities for the better; the savvy young entrepreneur who is already providing real jobs and real opportunities; the young environmentalists who are literally fighting to save the planet and their future; the techy kids who would rather code and create new apps than play basketball (not that there’s anything wrong with that, we’re looking for that young superstar athlete in the making, too); the creative geniuses who can tell their stories through art, music and film.



If you know any African Americans between the ages of 10 and 24 who fit those descriptions , now is the time to nominate them for The Root’s 2020 Young Futurists.



We will select 25 young leaders who are already making their mark in the fields of social justice and activism; arts and culture; enterprise and corporate innovation; science and technology; and green innovation (environment).



Last year, our list included some incredible kids, like 12-year-old Mari Copeny, who has been advocating for clean drinking water for her hometown of Flint, Mich., earning the title of “Little Miss Flint” in 2015—when she was 8. Or Black-ish star Marsai Martin, who is already crushing the Hollywood game after making history as the youngest executive producer of a major Hollywood film at age 14. Or Elijah Precciely, who entered college as a sophomore after receiving a full-ride scholarship to Southern University in May 2018, when he was 11.



Here’s your chance to tell us about the feature leaders who are destined for great things. The nomination period will run through Feb. 7. Please tell us about potential Young Futurists by filling out this nomination form.

