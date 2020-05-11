The Root Is Going Live on Instagram With Politicians to Discuss the 2020 Elections and COVID-19

L to R: Congressman Steven Horsford (D-Nev), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and state representative Chris Rabb (D-Pa) Illustration : Jim Cooke/Gizmodo

Most of America’s 2020 political press corps is braving COVID-19 inside of their homes, so we aren’t reporting the on-the-ground coverage we’d ordinarily be giving you. But that isn’t stopping The Root from bringing you regular 2020 coverage and interviews with elected officials at every level of government.

For the past two weeks, The Root has been hosting Instagram Live interviews with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on a range of subjects and will continue doing so throughout this year. Our first two interviews were Reps. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).

This week, we’re hosting another CBC member and two former and currently elected officials doing critical work in their respective areas.

Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, we will be hosting U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), who will be discussing the 2020 census and the priorities of CARES Act 2.0.

Wednesday, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will drop by at 2 p.m. ET to discuss how elected officials should be addressing police brutality and criminal justice issues during COVID-19 and beyond.

At the state level, Pennsylvania State Rep. Chris Rabb (D-Phila.) will come by Thursday at 2 p.m. ET to tell us how his state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and what he is doing to protect elections and voter rights.

Each week, The Root will feature elected officials and political activists at every level to to inform you on what’s happening with the 2020 election, COVID-19 and other pressing issues.

Tune with with your questions; The Root will take questions from viewers during the interviews.