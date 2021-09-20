The Root Institute, launching virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 21, provides a much-needed forum where our community can question the status quo, discern where the truth resides, and share alternative points of view that hew more closely to reality than most mainstream conversations would currently have us believe.

The Root Institute exists not only to pose the right questions but to also offer tangible solutions that can improve our community—from health and wealth equity, to cultural and political policy-making, to opportunities around tech and entrepreneurship. Our goal is to not only set the Black agenda but to empower it.



We hope that you will enjoy the conversations we have curated and that you will find in them a source of inspiration, astute observations and a window into the world as we in the Black community see it. Each day will bring a new focus: Day 1 centers on politics and social justice; Day 2 discusses the intersection of entertainment and activism; Day 3 hones in on entrepreneurs, technology and careers; and Day 4 rounds us out with smart dialogues on our culture and wellness.

We invite you to join us daily this week at second annual Root Institute for each intriguing session, and to share your comments with us on social media using hashtag #rootinstitute. Let the learnings begin!