It’s that time of year, again: We’re now accepting nominations for The Root 100!



Every year for the past nine years, The Root 100 has paid tribute to influential and inspirational African Americans, ages 25 to 45, who have excelled in the fields of social justice, politics, entertainment, sports, media, the arts, science/technology and business.

Our past lists have included famous celebrities like Donald Glover and Beyoncé; superstar athletes (Kevin Durant, LeBron James); well-known media commentators and columnists (Angela Rye, Ta-Nehisi Coates); as well as accomplished writers (Roxane Gay, Samantha Irby).

But our list isn’t just about those in the public eye. We’re looking to honor outspoken activists, like trans activist Raquel Willis, who fearlessly fight to bring relief to the marginalized in their local communities; the politicians who back up their words with action (see: Stockton, Calif., Mayor Michael Tubbs); the savvy entrepreneur (Detroit’s Nailah Ellis-Brown) who is out there creating jobs rather than looking for one. Do you know anyone who fits these descriptions?

Now through June 20, you’ll have the opportunity to help us shape this list by telling us about the unsung heroes who do the work with little to no recognition. We will collect your nominations and put them through a unique algorithm that will generate a score for substance, reach and influence, which will determine each person’s rankings. We will announce the complete list later this year.

To nominate someone for The Root 100, please fill out this form.