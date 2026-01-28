The Ridiculous Reason Why Jim Jones Is Taking Over Social Media Timelines

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 24: Rapper Jim Jones attends Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

It’s not everyday that we see rapper Jim Jones becoming the topic of the social media streets, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday after a recent interview of his went viral for all the wrong reasons. But fortunately for all of us, it sparked a truly hilarious, yet ridiculous hashtag.

For context, Jones appeared on the “No Cap Rap” podcast where he asserted that he was responsible for fellow rapper Kid Cudi‘s rise to fame. Speaking to the hosts, he explained that it was only after he remixed Cudi’s popular single “Day ‘n’ Nite” that people and the industry started paying attention to him.

“You wouldn’t have never known Kid Cudi if I didn’t remix the record in New York City. I made that the biggest record in New York City. It wasn’t Kid Cudi, ain’t nobody know who Kid Cudi was,” Jones said.

Jones went on to explain how he met one of Cudi’s music video director’s and asked him to show him a video he shot recently. That video wound up being the video for Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Nite.” After hearing the beat, Jones propositioned the director that if he could give him the beat to that song, he would allow him to record the music video for it.

“I got the beat, I shot the video, took the beat and I never even put the sh*t out. They put it up on YouTube, they ripped it off YouTube and it became the biggest record in New York City. And that’s how Kid Cudi became an artists, they ended up giving him a big deal off Jim Jones’ back. If I’m lying, I’m flying,” Jones said.

While Cudi didn’t respond to Jones directly, he somewhat addressed the issue in a subsequent post on X/Twitter, writing: “I know theres conversations happening and responses but I made myself clear. We dont get into internet back n forth. And we dont write essays in response. I said what I said and quite frankly, I dont really care if anyone thinks different. I wouldnt be here if it wasnt for me, and my gift from God.”

Naturally though, once people got wind of Jones’ words, they found it comical that he would try to take credit for someone else’s stardom and weaved a story together that no one had ever heard of before. As such, folks on social media decided to create the hashtag #ThingsJimJonesDid to chronicle moments in hip-hop history that the rapper is falsely responsible for. And as you can imagine, the responses were nothing short of hilarious. Take a look below at some of the most absurd ones.

Jim Jones Sparked the Run DMC Wearing Adidas

Run DMC didn’t wear Adidas until they saw Jim Jones wearing some Pro Models #ThingsJimJonesDid — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) January 26, 2026

Jim Jones Inspired Ice Cube’s “Good Day” Song

Jimmy told Cube to write about his good day and the rest is history #ThingsJimJonesDid pic.twitter.com/SuKJKFfwpe — Trill Clinton (@kocorner_thatc) January 27, 2026

Jim Jones Sparked Tupac’s Signature Style

Jim Jones gave 2Pac his first bandana. He was like “You know what would be ill… put the knot it the front yaherrd!” #ThingsJimJonesDid — I’m named after El Debarge (@hydrothemc) January 26, 2026

This one in particular is super funny because we can just hear that phrase in classic Jim Jones-style.

Jim Jones Was the Impetus for Queen Latifah’s Name Change & “Ladies First” Song

One night in Newark Jim Jones saw dudes rushing to get in a club.



Jim stopped and yelled “Aye ladies first!” He held the door open for a woman and said, “Go in, queen.”



Dana Owens left the club changed her name to ‘Queen Latifah’ and wrote “Ladies First”.#ThingsJimJonesDid pic.twitter.com/ryYHQI3mJJ — BlacKanSeyKo (@BlackXtian) January 27, 2026

While funny, one thing we’re not going to do is doubt Queen Latifah’s pen game or impact. Sorry Jim, you can’t have this one!

Jim Jones Is the Sole Reason Behind Drake’s Success in Hip-Hop

Jim Jones remixed “Best I Ever Had” and that’s the reason Drake is the star that he is today #ThingsJimJonesDid — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) January 26, 2026

Now if there’s anybody who doesn’t want anyone else besides himself to take credit for his success, it’s Drake. Lord knows we don’t want another rap beef on our hands, so please let’s drop this one before Drizzy feels compelled to hop in the booth and address this.