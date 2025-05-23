The Real Reason Black Women Are Rallying Behind This Detroit Rapper After He's Shot in the Head

The last demographic you want to piss off is Black women, but that’s exactly what happened after news broke that Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was shot multiple times in his hometown. The rapper is reportedly recovering from his injuries, but the outrage behind his shooting has a different “feel” than that of other rapper shootings.

Skilla, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was driving when shots rang out Thursday night (May 22). He was hit multiple times — including the head, back and leg — resulting in him crashing his SUV into the side of a building, according to The Sun. As police continue to investigate the “targeted drive-by,” Black women flooded the internet, completely shocked by Skilla’s shooting.

“The fact skillababy got shot not sitting right with me,” @destiniquee wrote on X. Another user, @treasuresakeyah said, “Shooting skilla baby IS CRAZY !! He seems like the purest soul ever , yall weird.”

For those unfamiliar with the Detroit rapper, he first blew up in 2023 with hits like “Gorgeous” and a feature on Rob49's song “MAMA.” A lot of his music serves as love letters to Black women, whom he’s never afraid to show love to in his songs and in real life.

Over the years, Skilla solidified a core fandom filled with women who see him as a sweetheart and a respectful ladies’ man. Black women sell out his concerts and stream his music, so when they found out the shooter fired 25 total shots at Skilla, they came ready for war.

“Nah we need toe tags on everyone involved in Skilla Baby’s shooting by tonight,” @Qoy_Qoy1 said. “Y’all got the game f****ddd.” Another Black woman, @tyjaaae, tweeted they were already on the case. “Me and my homegirls sliding for skilla baby so it’s good.”

@_CheeryHowe_ even wrote she’s “cruising the detroit streets looking for the niggas that shot my baby #skilla.” But while Black women were confused why Skilla— a man who only “smile[s] and make[s] lash tech music” in their eyes—was targeted, Detroit rap fans remembered the other side of the rapper.

“Women rly don’t know skilla baby outside of that fake ass pandering music,” @swanksdaleon tweeted. “His label & PR team fire.” In truth, this is not even the first time the rapper was targeted.

In 2022, Skilla Baby was shot just as he rap career took off, according to Detroit Metro Times. This was before his women empowerment song “Gorgeous” and way before his biggest solo hit to date “Bae,” another Black women anthem, ever dropped.

“That’s the second time skilla baby got shot they really trying to kill him, he need to leave Detroit and never look back,” @RugratHilly said. Many folks online called for the Detroit rapper to leave his hometown, saying it’s clearly not safe for him.

“Y’all hate when people leave the hood after getting their money up, but when they stay or come back to visit, y’all do dumb stuff like what y’all just did to Skilla Baby smh,” @SheSo_Chocolate tweeted.

Billboard reported the rapper is alert as he continues to recover in a Detroit hospital. Skilla Baby has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he posts frequent rap freestyles and even prays over his followers.