The president’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, wants all his bread, all his cheddar and all his mozzarella so that he can make a cheese sandwich before he heads off to the pokey.



According to the president’s favorite newspaper, The New York Times, Cohen has filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Trump Organization, accusing them of breaking a contract and refusing to pay him some $1.9 million in legal fees.

From the Times:

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, said that the Trump Organization had agreed to pay Mr. Cohen attorney’s fees or related costs connected to his work with the Trump Organization but had failed to live up to that promise. Mr. Cohen is also seeking reimbursement for an additional $1.9 million he was ordered to pay in fines, forfeitures and restitution after he pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance laws, tax evasion and lying to Congress, the lawsuit said. The complaint said that around July 2017, Mr. Cohen and the Trump Organization entered an agreement under which the company would pay for Mr. Cohen’s legal fees and costs connected to investigations being conducted by Congress and Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Trump Organization reportedly honored the deal until May 2017, around the time that Cohen began claiming that he’d be willing to work with special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into all things Trump. The Trump Organization then stopped paying Cohen’s lawyers.

Now Cohen wants the Trump Organization to run him his scratch, ASAP.