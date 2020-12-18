The Petty Continues: Trump’s Defense Secretary Orders ‘Holiday Pause’ on Briefings to Biden’s Transition Team

Christopher Miller Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller is following in the president’s petty footsteps as he’s ordered a “holiday pause” on briefings with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team because the goal of this administration must be to annoy the fuck out everyone.



After the Trump administration had to be shamed into giving Biden the President’s Daily Brief after the election—in which, Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, were like, “Why the fuck aren’t you sharing the intelligence briefings with the president-elect?”—the Defense Department announced this petty-ass move on Friday, with just over a month before Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, Bloomberg reports.



Miller was appointed Nov. 9 after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper right after the election, because petty AF. Miller reportedly canceled all transition meetings between the failed Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration, according to Axios, which broke the story.



Many in Biden’s team believe that the “holiday pause” is retaliation, noting that a Washington Post story published Wednesday night revealed how much money (some $2.6 billion) would be saved if Biden’s administration just stopped building Trump’s dumb-ass border wall that no one wants.



Miller’s move reportedly stunned officials in the Defense Department as no one was aware that a holiday pause in Biden’s transition was coming.



“We had fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week,” a senior Defense Department official told Axios, adding that “the DoD staff working the meetings were overwhelmed by the number of meetings.”



“These same senior leaders needed to do their day jobs and were being consumed by transition activities. ... With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition.”



Hopefully that knee wasn’t taken on a NFL playing field or they would be out of a job.



“As of today, we have supported 139 interviews sessions, more than 200 DoD personnel, 161 requests for information, and disclosed thousands of pages of non-public and classified documents, exceeding prior transitions,” Miller said in his statement. “At no time has the department canceled or declined any interview.”



Petty is as the petty president does.

